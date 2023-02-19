Turkey earthquake: Rescue efforts called off except two provinces
So far, over 46,000 people have been reported to have died due to the quake in Turkey and Syria
New Delhi: Turkey has called off the rescue operations in all other provinces except the two worst hit in the 6 February earthquake.
The Kahramanmaras province, the epicentre of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake, and the Hatay province will have the rescue efforts go on for now.
“In many of our provinces, search and rescue efforts have been completed. They continue in Kahramanmaras and Hatay provinces,” Turkey’s disaster agency chief Yunus Sezer told reporters in Ankara.
The earthquake, which is said to be the worst in Turkey’s post-Ottoman history, spread out to most of the country’s southern and crossed into northern Syria.
So far, over 46,000 people have been reported to have died due to the quake.
The death toll is expected to increase as 345,000 apartments in Turkey are known to have been destroyed and many people are still missing.
Neither Turkey nor Syria have said how many people are still unaccounted for.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Syria: Gunmen storm 'Miracle Baby' Aya's hospital after director fired nurse suspected of planning her abduction
Upon arrival at the hospital, the gunmen told local police officers protecting the girl that they were going after the director for firing their friend. They said they were not interested in Aya, according to the official
Turkey expedites inquiry into dilapidated buildings collapsed in Earthquake; 113 arrested overnight
"We will follow this up meticulously until the necessary judicial process is concluded, especially for buildings that suffered heavy damage and buildings that caused deaths and injuries
Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll near 20,000 as hope for survivors dims
The 7.8-magnitude quake struck as people slept early on Monday in a region where many had already suffered loss and displacement due to Syria’s civil war. Bitter cold has hampered the 4-day search of thousands of flattened buildings and threatened the lives of many quake victims