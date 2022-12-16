Turkey: Car bomb wounds eight police officers

Tehran: Eight Turkish police officials were wounded after a car bomb exploded as their minibus passed on a highway in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, officials said.

“There was an explosion in a parked vehicle at 5:10 am (local time) as a police vehicle was going to work in Diyarbakir,” Turkish interior minister Suleyman Soylu said.

He added that two people had been detained and were believed to be the perpetrators of the blast.

The bomb had not critically hurt anyone, but nine people who had been in the armoured minibus were taken to hospital for checkups, according to the Diyarbakir governor’s office.

Further it said that the blast occurred near a livestock market, 10 kilometres south of the centre of Diyarbakir.

(With inputs from agencies)

