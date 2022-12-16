Turkey: Car bomb wounds eight police officers
“There was an explosion in a parked vehicle at 5:10 am (local time) as a police vehicle was going to work in Diyarbakir,” Turkish interior minister Suleyman Soylu said
Tehran: Eight Turkish police officials were wounded after a car bomb exploded as their minibus passed on a highway in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, officials said.
“There was an explosion in a parked vehicle at 5:10 am (local time) as a police vehicle was going to work in Diyarbakir,” Turkish interior minister Suleyman Soylu said.
He added that two people had been detained and were believed to be the perpetrators of the blast.
The bomb had not critically hurt anyone, but nine people who had been in the armoured minibus were taken to hospital for checkups, according to the Diyarbakir governor’s office.
Further it said that the blast occurred near a livestock market, 10 kilometres south of the centre of Diyarbakir.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
How LGBTQ people remain marginalised across the vast Muslim world
Many Muslim nations criminalise gay sex — including World Cup host Qatar. LGBTQ people routinely are rejected by their families, denounced by Islamic authorities and hounded by security forces
Turkey: Istanbul mayor barred from politics over 'insult'
People sentenced to less than four years are rarely put behind bars in Turkey. But his conviction for "insulting a public official" disqualifies the 52-year-old mayor -- one of the brightest stars of Turkey's main secular party -- from politics for the duration of the sentence
Turkish President Erdogan, Russian leader Putin discuss Syrian corridor over phone call
The call came three weeks after Turkey launched air and artillery strikes in Syria and Iraq in response to a bomb attack in Istanbul on November