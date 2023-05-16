Tunisian court jails opposition figure Rached Ghannouchi over 'national security'

Rached Ghannouchi, a prominent opposition figure and former parliament speaker of Tunisia, has been sentenced to one year of imprisonment by a Tunisian court.

In addition to the prison term, local media reported that Ghannouchi was also fined 1,000 dinars ($326, €300).

Ghannouchi’s arrest took place last month, and he appeared in court in late February on charges of conspiring against state security.

The allegations stemmed from accusations that he referred to police officers as “tyrants” and issued a warning about the potential emergence of a “civil war” if the government continued to target left-wing and Islamist opposition groups.

As the leader of the Islamist Ennahda party, which was the largest party in parliament until President Kais Saied dissolved the chamber in July 2021, Ghannouchi’s arrest and subsequent trial have attracted significant attention.

Last month, he refused to appear before the judiciary, claiming that the proceedings were politically motivated fabrications.

Ghannouchi’s case is part of a larger wave of arrests involving more than 20 opposition figures, including business leaders and former ministers, since February. President Saied has been consolidating power and ruling by decree for over a year and a half.

In early 2023, Tunisia’s parliament reconvened after its suspension in 2021. However, opposition parties boycotted the poll, resulting in low voter turnout of only 11%.

