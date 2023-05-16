Tunisian court jails opposition figure Rached Ghannouchi over 'national security'
He referred to police officers as 'tyrants' and issued a warning about the potential emergence of a 'civil war' if the government continued to target left-wing and Islamist opposition groups
Rached Ghannouchi, a prominent opposition figure and former parliament speaker of Tunisia, has been sentenced to one year of imprisonment by a Tunisian court.
In addition to the prison term, local media reported that Ghannouchi was also fined 1,000 dinars ($326, €300).
Ghannouchi’s arrest took place last month, and he appeared in court in late February on charges of conspiring against state security.
Related Articles
The allegations stemmed from accusations that he referred to police officers as “tyrants” and issued a warning about the potential emergence of a “civil war” if the government continued to target left-wing and Islamist opposition groups.
As the leader of the Islamist Ennahda party, which was the largest party in parliament until President Kais Saied dissolved the chamber in July 2021, Ghannouchi’s arrest and subsequent trial have attracted significant attention.
Last month, he refused to appear before the judiciary, claiming that the proceedings were politically motivated fabrications.
Ghannouchi’s case is part of a larger wave of arrests involving more than 20 opposition figures, including business leaders and former ministers, since February. President Saied has been consolidating power and ruling by decree for over a year and a half.
In early 2023, Tunisia’s parliament reconvened after its suspension in 2021. However, opposition parties boycotted the poll, resulting in low voter turnout of only 11%.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Proud Boy members found guilty of seditious conspiracy over Capitol attack: What does this charge mean?
Jurors on Thursday found former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and three lieutenants guilty of the rarely used Civil War-era charge. It was the third seditious conspiracy trial stemming from the 6 January attack on the US Capitol
Pakistan: Protests over Imran Khan's arrest have broken unquestioned myth of army supremacy
Protests have displayed that the Pakistani army is no longer the most respected and loved institution in the South Asian nation. Its power has diminished and every step it takes in the future would be closely watched
Explained: What Syria's return to the Arab League means for the country
Syria is returning to the Arab League, but it may not immediately bring the reconstruction dollars that Syrian president Bashar Assad is hoping for. Nor is it likely to bring the changes Syria's neighbours want, such as an agreement on refugee returns and moves to reduce drug trafficking