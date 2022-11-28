TTP declares end to truce, orders attacks across Pakistan

Peshawar: In a major blow for Pakistan, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) declared an end to the ceasefire with the Pakistani government on Monday and issued nationwide attacks.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistan Taliban, announced this decision through a statement released to the local media on Monday.

This decision by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) comes even as Pakistan is facing regular attacks in its tribal areas and along the Durand Line – its border with Afghanistan – from the Afghan Taliban and insurgents linked to the Pakistan Taliban.

Pakistan is also battling a severe economic crisis which has been compounded by the recent massive floods which had affected around a third of the impoverished country.

An assertive Afghan Taliban is unwilling to accept any ‘one-sided’ change in the status quo ante on the Durand Line issue. Border tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have reached an unprecedented level after recent clashes along the so-called Durand Line.

On November 13, an armed man allegedly from the Afghan side opened fire on Pakistani security personnel at the Chaman/Spin Boldak border crossing – known as ‘Friendship Gate’ – resulting in the death of one Frontier Corps soldier and injured two other Pakistani soldiers.

One year after the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, border clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan have increased manifold with no thaw in sight anytime soon.

