Trump raises $7 million for 2024 presidential campaign since indictment

Out of the entire amount, $4.5 million came from digital fundraising while $2.1 million was raised from a donor event on Tuesday at Trump's Bedminster Club in New Jersey

FP Staff June 15, 2023 16:18:12 IST
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Georgia Republican convention, in Columbus, Ga. AP

Just two days after former US President Donald Trump appeared for his arraignment at a Miami courthouse where he pleaded not guilty, his 2024 White House campaign said that the former president has raised over $7 million since being indicted on federal charges last week.

“President Trump Raises Over $6.6 Million and Counting Since Deranged Jack Smith Announced Political Prosecution,” Trump’s campaign wrote in an email to supporters on Wednesday, referring to the US special counsel investigating him.

On Tuesday, the former president pleaded not guilty to over 37 felony charges filed against him related to the manhandling of classified government documents.

Just a day before his arraignment, Trump wrote Truth Social – a social media platform created by Trump Media and Technology Group – “One of the saddest days in the history of our country. We are a nation in decline!!!”

His indictment reads, “The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods.”

Trump claims that the charges were framed against him by Democrats to knock him out of the 2024 presidential race.

“They’re not coming after me, they’re coming after YOU,” Trump wrote in one of a flurry of fundraising emails on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Trump has also witnessed a bump in fundraising from his charges in New York as part of a case involving hush money paid to a porn star. After word emerged in March that Trump was going to be charged, his campaign raised $7 million in three days, according to senior adviser Jason Miller.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: June 15, 2023 16:18:12 IST

