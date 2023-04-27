Trump loses appeal to block former Vice President’s testimony in 6 January probe
The unanimous decision, from the judges Patricia Millett, Robert Wilkins and Greg Katsas on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, came in a sealed case on Wednesday night
Former US President Donald Trump’s petition to prevent former Vice President Mike Pence from testifying in the special counsel investigation investigating attempts to rig the outcome of the 2020 presidential election was unsuccessful, on Wednesday, according to CNN.
Attorneys for Trump filed the appeal earlier this month in response to a decision about the Justice Department investigation into attempts to sabotage the election that Trump, a Republican, lost to Democrat Joe Biden.
Pence did reveal, however, that he will not challenge the judge’s decision compelling him to appear before a federal grand jury on his conversations with Trump in the run-up to the deadly attack on the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.
Related Articles
The unanimous decision, from the judges Patricia Millett, Robert Wilkins and Greg Katsas on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, came in a sealed case on Wednesday night, CNN said.
A representative for Pence had no comment. A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Trump accuser in court for rape lawsuit trial jury selection
Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in a trial over former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s claim that Trump raped her nearly three decades ago in a department store dressing room
Donald Trump raised $34 million so far in 2023 for his Presidential bid next year
Trump began raising money off the news of his indictment, and his campaign said he took in $15.4 million in the two weeks after the charges were filed and the reporting period closed for the fundraising reports
‘Nation never been so embarrassed’: Trump’s vicious attack on Biden over massive military intel leak
Washington scrambled to reassure its allies about its ability to keep secrets safe but the incident turned out to be a huge embarrassment for the Biden administration. Pentagon officials have not confirmed the veracity of the leaked documents but have been working to find the source of the breach