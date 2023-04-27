Trump loses appeal to block former Vice President’s testimony in 6 January probe

Former US President Donald Trump’s petition to prevent former Vice President Mike Pence from testifying in the special counsel investigation investigating attempts to rig the outcome of the 2020 presidential election was unsuccessful, on Wednesday, according to CNN.

Attorneys for Trump filed the appeal earlier this month in response to a decision about the Justice Department investigation into attempts to sabotage the election that Trump, a Republican, lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Pence did reveal, however, that he will not challenge the judge’s decision compelling him to appear before a federal grand jury on his conversations with Trump in the run-up to the deadly attack on the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.

The unanimous decision, from the judges Patricia Millett, Robert Wilkins and Greg Katsas on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, came in a sealed case on Wednesday night, CNN said.

A representative for Pence had no comment. A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.