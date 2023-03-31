Trump indicted over hush money: Rival Ron DeSantis says Florida 'won't assist' in former president's 'extradition'

New York: Governor Ron DeSantis, one of the predicted rivals of Donald Trump for 2024 Republican nomination for president, said Florida “will not assist in extradition request” of the former US president who has been indictment on “hush money” payment charges.

Florida governor DeSantis attacked a grand jury in New York City for bringing the prosecution. The former US president is being probed by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office for allegedly falsifying business records in connection with a “hush money” payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 elections.

With the indictment, Trump becomes the first president to be impeached twice and also the first former president to be criminally charged.

“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American,” DeSantis tweeted.

“It is un-American,” said the Florida governor, adding, “The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent.”

“Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda,” DeSantis said.

Trump and his lawyers have already indicated that the former US president is willing to attend the hearing which is likely on Tuesday, where a judge would read the charges against him and set bail conditions.

Trump's Florida connection

In 2018, Trump made his home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida his legal residence.

Trump's defence attorneys said that the former US president will likely surrender next week in New York City. Interstate extradition is a matter for the courts.

The Manhattan District Attorney, in a statement, said they had contacted Trump's "attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan DA's Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment."

Soon after the indictment, Trump took to Truth Social and called the decision "an attack on our country the likes of which has never been seen before." His team had also put out statements condemning the announcement.

His attorneys -- lawyers Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina -- said that Trump "did not commit any crime" and that he will "vigorously fight his political prosecution in Court."

