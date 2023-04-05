Trump court appearance 'not a focus' for Biden: White House
Trump was arrested on Tuesday over charges revolving around the investigation of $130,000 paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just days before his 2016 election victory
President Joe Biden was paying little attention Tuesday to the arraignment of his predecessor Donald Trump in New York on criminal charges, the White House said.
“Obviously he will catch part of the news when he has a moment to catch up on news of the day but this is not a focus for him,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
The sole public event on Biden’s schedule Tuesday was a meeting with advisors on emerging artificial intelligence technology.
Trump arrested in hush money case
Former US president Donald Trump was taken into police custody after he turned himself in Tuesday for a historic New York court hearing held amid tight security and a global media frenzy, as the Republican billionaire became the first American president in history to face criminal charges.
