Trump accuses 'war mongers' in US State Department for 2014 Ukraine coup

New Delhi: Former US president Donald Trump has accused the ‘globalists’ in the US State Department of aiding the 2014 Ukraine coup, which Russia claims started the tensions and possibly triggered the ongoing war.

Trump, who is again in the fray for the White House in 2024, in a video released on Tuesday has promised to remove “war mongers” from Washington.

Referring to Victoria Nuland, who was the US Secretary of State in 2014, Trump said, “World War III has never been closer than it is right now,” and blamed “all the warmongers and ‘America Last’ globalists in the “Deep State, the Pentagon, the State Department and the national security industrial complex.”

This, he said, would have never happened “if I was your President.”

2014 Ukraine Coup: The trigger for the troubles

Also known as the ‘Maidan revolution’, the 2014 coup in Ukraine led to the ousting of the then President Viktor Yakonovich.

This is when the Ukraine-Russia conflict originally started.

Yakunovich was pro-Russia. And Moscow has alleged that it was US who was behind the political turmoil that led to his removal for a pro-West Petro Poroshenko instead.

Poroshenko, Moscow claims, began a campaign of military repression against the Russian speaking people in Ukraine, who mostly live in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk provinces – the region at the heart of the present war.

Donetsk and Luhansk soon declared independence and started armed struggle against Kyiv. Ukraine and the breakaway provinces have ever since been at war.

Russia’s annexation of Crimea also took place after the regime change in Kyiv.

US involvement in the coup

Trump has referred to Victoria Nuland, who was US Secretary of State for Eurasian affairs at the time.

Nuland met with rioters in Kiev in 2014, where she promised pro-Western politicians a billion dollar loan guarantee program and military assistance, a Russia Today report said.

In a leaked conversation from the time, allegedly between Nuland and the US Ambassador to Ukraine at the time Geoffrey Pyat, the duo discussed who should replace Yakunovich as Ukraine’s president.

It is this intervention that Moscow blames to be at the root of the today’s crisis.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.