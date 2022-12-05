Triple Jeopardy: Canada gripped by 'tridemic' as 3 viruses come together to infect large numbers, including kids

New Delhi: While we are now quite familiar with the concept of a pandemic, given the COVID19 experience, Canada is in a rather even more precarious condition: it is gripped by what is called a ‘tridemic’–triple the threat of a pandemic caused by a simultaneous attack of three viruses.

The COVID-19, influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), all three have attacked Canada at once and infected an unprecedented number of patients, forcing healthcare workers into desperate times.

According to reports, the US and the UK have also been witnessing higher flu cases this year.

The Canadian Global Television Network citied Marnay Blunt reports and stated that cases of respiratory illness are surging this year. All this comes amid the caution from the World Health Organization (WHO) as drastic measures are being considered worldwide to slow down the spread of the virus.

Due to the spike in cases of respiratory ailments, the Canadian Red Cross said that they are coming to help the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).

In an email, Red Cross spokesperson Leianne Musselman confirmed that the organisation will be deploying small teams to support hospital staff of CHEO.

In November, CHEO has opened a second intensive care unit to treat what it called an unrecedented number of critically ill babies and children.

Why is there rise in ‘tridemic’?

After the cases of COVID-19 started to decline, there has been decrease in mask-wearing, relaxation in travel restrictions, and low of vaccination for the flu and COVID-19 which are the possible reasons in the increased spread of the illnesses.

People should eat healthy and keep their immunity strong. Viruses and flu easily affect those with weak immunity.

Also, caregivers can reduce the risk for their immunocompromised loved ones by ensuring they get fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu.

Caregivers who are symptomatic should refrain from visiting patients in the hospital.

Also, people should practice infection prevention tactics, including masking, social distancing. At home, one should adhere to frequent disinfection of common surfaces. Take steps to improve ventilation and do not share personal household items such as cups, utensils and towels.

With inputs from agencies

