A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was felt during a parliament session, just when the members were debating whether Liechtenstein needs to mandate insurance in the event of quakes on Thursday

Two earthquakes shook the parliament building of Liechtenstein, while the leaders of a small European nation were discussing earthquake insurance.

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was felt during a parliament session, just when the members were debating whether Liechtenstein needs to mandate insurance in the event of quakes, reportedly, on Thursday afternoon.

The earthquake resulted in the leaders rushing out and adjourning the session. Now, a small clip of the parliament session in the western European country that ended abruptly is buzzing over the internet. According to Euro News, FBP lawmaker Bettina Petzold-Mähr can be seen interrupted in the video as she talked about earthquake insurance.

The now-viral video was shared by a Twitter user, who while posting the video wrote in the caption, “You couldn’t make this up. An earthquake in Liechtenstein has interrupted a debate in Liechtenstein’s state parliament about…earthquakes.”

The video opens by showing Bettina speaking, as after some seconds a small quake shook her table, making her smile at the irony. During that time she pauses for some seconds, smiles, and continues again. However, following the first tremor, the next large earthquake shook parliament building more violently. As per the report, the bigger quake prompted the President of the Landtag, Albert Frick, to temporarily stop the session and evacuate the building.

You couldn’t make this up. An earthquake in Liechtenstein has interrupted a debate in Liechtenstein’s state parliament about…earthquakes. #Erdbeben #Liechtenstein #earthquake pic.twitter.com/zzObnJ4598 — Piebe-Guido van den Berg (@TeamSuomi) September 1, 2022



The European television news network reported that Liechtenstein police received a “large number of calls from the concerned citizens” after the tremors.

The police officials said in the statement, “So far, no personal injuries or property damage are known.”

As per the official tweet by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the second earthquake came at 13.57 Central European Summer Time (CEST), with an epicentre about 19 kilometres south of the Austrian city of Dornbirn.

In October 2020, Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir was also interrupted during a press interview when a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit the nation. Earlier that year, an earthquake interrupted New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern’s live television interview.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.