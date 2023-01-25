Trapped in Afghanistan, female judges plead for international support as Taliban kills one

Kabul: Afghan female judges, who remained trapped in Afghanistan, pleaded for support from the international community. Five months ago, one of the woman magistrate was killed by the Taliban who removed them from jobs after coming to power on 15 August, 2021.

While many female judges have resettled in other countries, about 70 of them still remain in Afghanistan.

Qazi Marzia Babakarkhail, a former Afghan judge now living in exile in Manchester, said: “Five months ago, we lost one of our female judges in Kabul. Taliban killed her and left her body outside her brother’s house. This is the day I tell the world. Because of security and safety problem, we kept quite all these days.”

She further alleged that a lot of women are being killed by the Taliban which are not being reported.

Babakarkhail, who is also a survivor of two assassination attempts by Taliban, said: “We ask the UK government and the international community to help the remaining judges who are hiding as the revenge has increased and the situation has become worse for female judges in Afghanistan.”

The former Afghan judge went on to say, “There are lot of sympathy for Afghanistan. There are lot of option for Afghanistan, but we just a practical action. If they want to help women in Afghanistan, there are lot of ways to help.”

“We are very alone. We need help and we need hand to escape our sisters (female judges) we left behind in Afghanistan,” Babakarkhail said.

According to reports, there were 270 female judges in Afghanistan but all lost their jobs after the Taliban came to power in 2021.

The Taliban began as an armed group that emerged in the 1990s out of Afghanistan’s Civil War. However, by 1996, they had come to rule most of the country. They lost power in 2001, but came back to rule the country in 2021.

According to Babakarkhail, soon after taking over Afghanistan, the Taliban killed two female judges in Kabul.

