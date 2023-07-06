Toxic gas leak in South Africa kills 16, including three children: Police

At least 16 people, including three children, were killed after a hazardous nitrate gas leak occurred while unlicensed miners were using it to refine gold in a slum, according to police and local government officials.

Initial reports from emergency services suggested that up to 24 people may have died in the Angelo colony in Boksburg, a city on the eastern fringes of Johannesburg. Police and Gauteng Province Premier Panyaza Lesufi later said the number of deaths had been confirmed as 16 after a recount of the bodies.

Teams were still seeking around for any further victims. Hours after the leak was detected, the victims’ bodies were still lying on the ground while emergency services awaited the arrival of forensic investigators and pathologists.

“We can’t move anybody. The bodies are still where they are on the ground,” AP quoted emergency services spokesman William Ntladi as saying.

An official was seen covering the body of a child with a blanket. Another body could be seen covered in a white cloth with a shoe sticking out. It lay under a strip of yellow police tape cordoning off the area.

Police said the three children killed were aged 1, 6 and 15. Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Boksburg is the city where 41 people died after a truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas got stuck under a bridge and exploded on Christmas Eve.

Ntladi said Wednesday’s deaths were caused by a nitrate gas that leaked from a gas cylinder being kept in a shack. He said the cannister had emptied out in the leak and teams were able to begin going over an area stretching out 100 meters (100 yards) from the cyclinder to check for more casualties.

Ntladi said the information authorities had indicated the cylinder that caused the leak was being used by illegal miners to separate gold from dirt and rock.

Lesufi, the Gauteng premier, tweeted videos of the dusty inside of a shack where at least four gas cyclinders can be seen on metal stands. The video also shows what Lesufi said was the cylinder responsible for the leak lying on the floor next to the entrance of the shack.

Authorities didn’t say if the illegal miners they believed to be responsible for the gas leak were among the casualties.

Illegal mining is rife in the gold-rich areas around Johannesburg, where miners go into closed off and disused mines to search for any deposits left over.

Mining fatalities underground are also common and the South African government department responsible for mining announced recently that at least 31 illegal miners were believed to have died in a gas explosion in a disused mine in the city of Welkom in central South Africa. The cause was methane gas, the mining department said.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.