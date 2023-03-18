Pakistan: Vehicle in Imran Khan's convoy overturns, police enter his Lahore residence as he heads to Islamabad Court

Islamabad: A vehicle in Imran Khan’s convoy overturned on Saturday while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was on his way to Islamabad to appear in court in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

Earlier today, Imran Khan departed for Islamabad from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The region is reportedly placed under heavy security in advance of Imran Khan’s visit to Islamabad’s Judiciary Complex in order to maintain peace and order and prevent anything unpleasant from happening.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan today criticised the police for breaking into his home while he was travelling to Islamabad. Police in riot gear are seen using lathis to strike party members inside the compound in a video that his party posted online.

Meanwhile Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023

Ahead of the hearing, Imran Khan tweeted, “It is now clear that, despite my having gotten bail in all my cases, the PDM govt intends to arrest me. Despite knowing their malafide intentions, I am proceeding to Islamabad & the court bec I believe in rule of law. But ill intent of this cabal of crooks shd be clear to all.”

“It is also obvious now that the entire siege of Lahore was not about ensuring I appear before the court in a case but was intended to take me away to prison so that I am unable to lead our election campaign,” he added.

It is also obvious now that the entire siege of Lahore was not about ensuring I appear before the court in a case but was intended to take me away to prison so that I am unable to lead our election campaign. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023

On Friday, the Pakistan government shifted the Toshakhana case hearing venue from the additional sessions court to a comparatively safer Judicial Complex over security concerns of Imran Khan, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.

Khan will appear before Additional Session Judge Zafar Iqbal in the case after he issued the former prime minister’s non-bailable arrest warrants after he had frequently skipped court dates, alleging “security threats” from his attorney.

On 14 March, when the Islamabad police travelled to Lahore to arrest Khan in accordance with the court’s instructions, they encountered resistance; as a result, more than 60 police officers from Islamabad and Punjab were hurt, and several PTI workers were also hurt, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan also received protective bail in nine cases by Lahore High Court (LHC).

The protective bail was approved for five cases in Islamabad and three cases in Lahore. Imran Khan secured bail in the cases filed in Lahore till 27 March, whereas, the protective bail in five cases in Islamabad was approved till 24 March.

With inputs from ANI

