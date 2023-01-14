Top US general speaks to Pakistan Army chief, discusses key issues
US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Miley congratulated General Munir on taking over as the new Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan
Washington: A day after the terrorist attack in Kabul, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley on Thursday spoke on phone with Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and discussed the current security situation in Pakistan and the region.
US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Miley congratulated General Munir on taking over as the new Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan.
“The senior leaders discussed issues of mutual interest, including Pakistan and the current security situation in the region,” Colonel Dave Butler, spokesman for the Joint Staff, told the media after the phone conversation.
“He also expressed condolences to the people of Pakistan who faced the devastating floods,” he added.
Meanwhile, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to express solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time and continue to support them as they try to recover.
Significantly, 33,000,000 Pakistani citizens suffered the brunt of the floods in June 2022. In this, more than 1,700 people lost their lives, one-third of whom are children. Also 12,900 people were injured and 7,900,000 people were displaced.
