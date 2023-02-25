Top German CEOs meet PM Modi, trade ideas on new opportunities in business and education

New Delhi: Lauding India’s efforts to decarbonize supply chains and produce green hydrogen with the use of technology, a group of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of major German companies on Saturday said that they would be more than happy to partner with India in achieving sustainability goals.

“India has high aspirations for sustainability and wants to use technology to decarbonize supply chains to move to the circular economy, to produce green hydrogen. And that goes hand in hand with technology. And India has a very strong agenda for both topics,” Software major Systems, Applications & Products (SAP) CEO Christian Klein said after completing a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“And look, without technology, we won’t reach our sustainability goals. So it has to come together. And that’s why I like the digital agenda of India so much,” he added.

A group of CEOs of major German firms had a meeting with PM Modi on Saturday and discussed new opportunities for German corporates to expand their footprint in the country while tapping educational and business opportunities in India.

PM Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is on an official two-day visit to the country interacted with top executives from Indian and German companies to discuss ways to deepen economic ties between the two nations. The meeting also touched upon methods to boost bilateral ties in the areas of clean energy, trade and new technologies.

The focus areas for mutual cooperation included digital transformation, financial technology, IT and telecom.

“Chancellor @OlafScholz and I met top CEOs to discuss ways to strengthen economic relations between our nations. Sectors like digital transformation, FinTech, IT and Telecom featured prominently in the meeting,” PM Modi tweeted earlier in the day.

Dr Tobias Meyer, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group said his firm had been working in India for more than 45 years and the country had proved to be a good market for German firms in the past. “We see real potential in India, DHL has been working in India for more than 45 years. India is a good market for us and we see the momentum here,” he emphasised.

‘We see real potential in India, DHL has been working in India for more than 45 years. India is a good market for us & we see the momentum here’, says Dr Tobias Meyer, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group@PMOIndia @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/0PD4baAXrD — DD News (@DDNewslive) February 25, 2023

Renk CEO, Susanne Weigand, was also part of the group which met the Prime Minister. Renk is a company that is involved in the defence industry.

“We are very honoured to be here and to be able to attend a meeting with honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These meetings are very much appreciated. We are proud to be here, a trusted partner of the Indian government. We are supplying the Indian Army and Navy with drive solutions. We are also supplying high-speed gears to the Indian energy market,” Weigand said.

Expressing full faith in the Indian Prime Minister’s leadership, CEO of SFC Energy, Dr. Peter Podesser said, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is building a technology base for solar energy and green hydrogen. India can turn itself into a good hub for manufacturing, R&D and engineering services.

The PM’s meeting with the CEOs of leading German manufacturing firms of various fields was in sync with the Centre’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

“We know that India is going to grow in the next few years and it's the right time to invest here. The world needs a program like ‘#MakeinIndia’, said Rolf Habben Jansen, the CEO of Hapag-Lloyd.

'We know that India is going to grow in the next few years and it's the right time to invest here. The world needs a program like #MakeinIndia' says Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd@PMOIndia @narendramodi@makeinindia @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/7CDq6EvHLE — DD News (@DDNewslive) February 25, 2023

Quite a few of the top German executives had a word of praise for the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Roland Busch, President & CEO, Siemens AG said, “India has huge potential in Green Energy, Infrastructures & Healthcare with investments under #MakeinIndia initiatives. India has a huge population of young people, digital affinity as well as a lot of pace making it a suitable destination for further investment in future.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in New Delhi on Saturday on a two-day visit to India, his first to the country after he became the Chancellor in December 2021, following Angela Merkel’s historic 16-year tenure.

