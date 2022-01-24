On 15 January, the powerful eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano near the Pacific nation of Tonga sent tsunami waves around the world.

On 15 January, the powerful eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano near the Pacific nation of Tonga sent tsunami waves around the world.

According to NASA, the volcanic eruption was hundreds of times more powerful than the atomic bomb the US dropped on Hiroshima during World War II.

Also read: Tonga volcanic eruption: What happened, what we know and the aftermath of destruction

Even though the true scale of destruction is yet to be assessed, the eruption left three dead in its wake and an island nation in need of outside assistance to get back on its feet.

Let’s take a look at the scale of devastation and how international aid is arriving at the Pacific island:



How the eruption has affected life on Tonga

– Before the eruption of 15 January, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic island was two separate islands joined by a new land that was formed in 2015. The eruption was so strong that the new land is gone along with parts of the two older islands.

– According to a BBC report, officials had feared water pollution as a thick blanket of volcanic ash covered water sources that increased the risk of diseases like cholera and diarrhoea. After testing in the last few days, officials cleared ground water and rainwater as safe to drink.

– However, fine volcanic ash continues to pose health risks. People may experience breathing difficulty due to the ash and it may also affect the cardiovascular system and irritate the eyes and skin.

– According to a statement released by the Tongan government, tiny islands of Mango and Fonoifua were among the worst affected as both suffered catastrophic damage.

– It said that all houses had been destroyed on Mango island and only two houses remain on Fonoifua.

– The Pacific archipelago was cut off after the eruption for five days as the explosions severed the sole fibre-optic sea cable bringing internet to the island.

Humanitarian aid for Tonga

– Humanitarian aid from foreign countries started arriving in ships and planes last week, after the locals were able to clear the airport runway of ash.

– New Zealand and Australia earlier promised $1 million each, the former later announced an additional $2 million.

– The World Bank has disbursed an initial $8 million in emergency financing to support the Kingdom of Tonga’s response and recovery following the devastating volcanic eruption.

– China’s Red Cross Society offered $100,000 in aid. The US also offered the same amount to the disaster response shortly afterward.

– The South Pacific island nation, which has effectively remained COVID-free, has insisted on contactless aid and requested that no foreign aid workers land in the country to prevent an outbreak.

– New Zealand and Australia, however, have led the international response using their air force and naval carriers to make contact-less drops of supplies including water, food, hygiene kits and tents, as per the BBC.

– The European Union too promised to deliver 30 tons of aid, including two water purification units, 4,000 litres of drinking water, hygiene kits, family tents, tool kits for shelters, ropes, jerry cans and non-perishable food boxes.

– This material aid comes in addition to €200,000 in initial EU emergency humanitarian aid funding for the Tonga Red Cross Society to assist the most affected communities, it said in a press release.



With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.