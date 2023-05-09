To quit smoking, Turkey man locks his head in a cage every morning

Giving up smoking can be hard. Getting rid of the unhealthy habit is a long and tedious journey where one has to be patient, muster up a lot of self-control and remain mentally strong. From therapies to medication, people have various ways in which they try to quit smoking, but most take time and a lot of will power to kick the habit.

A man in Turkey has come up with an out-of-the-box idea of believe it or not locking his head in a cage to quit smoking forever. Ibrahim Yücel, who had been struggling with the addiction for years, designed and wore the peculiar device himself to keep the cigarette away from his mouth at all times, according to Turkish newspaper Hürriyet.

Yücel resorted to wearing the device back in 2013 and now his story is doing the rounds on the Internet again. Before the head cage idea crossed his mind, Yücel had been smoking cigarettes for 26 years. He would smoke as much as two packets daily and was unable to quit the habit, however hard he tried.

He had attempted to quit smoking several times in the past but did not succeed. However, he was determined to get over the habit as his father had died due to lung cancer a few years ago. Finally, Yücel decided to cage his own head to quit smoking, He says, the cage was inspired by motorcycle helmets.

Yücel built the head cage using 40 metres of copper wire making sure that he isn’t able to smoke a single cigarette even if he tries to. The man would then lock his head every morning in the cage which had locks on either sides. He would then hand the keys to his wife and daughter before heading out, according to media reports.

Yücel’s wife has had several embarrassing moments when she saw her husband walking around with his head in a cage. But, gradually, Yücel’s family accepted that he willingly wanted to quit smoking. He used to drink water using a straw and eat crackers with his head still locked in the cage, believe it or not.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tobacco kills over 8 million people every year. Of these nearly 7 million are tobacco consumers while around 1.2 million deaths are caused by non-smokers’ exposure to second hand smoke.

