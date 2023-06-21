Titanic Submersible: UK billionaire, who sourced jet for Cheetah project in India, among missing

British billionaire and adventurer Hamish Harding went missing on Sunday while diving towards the place of Titanic wreckage in a submersible, along with other four members. As the search for Hamish Harding is underway, an older video of him has emerged, in which he can be heard discussing the transport of cheetahs from Namibia to India. The clip shows him in Windhoek, Namibia after arriving on a Boeing 747 from UAE. Last year, eight cheetahs were released into the Kuno National Park which were transported from Namibia.

The billionaire, Hamish Harding posted a video on his Facebook page in September 2022 in which he was talking about the Project Cheetah in India. He was heard speaking about the transfer of Cheetas from Namibia to India.

“Well, we are here in Windhoek, Namibia. We have arrived in the Boeing 747 from the UAE and we are all ready for the cheetahs to load in the next 48 hours,” said Harding in the video. Delving more into the details of the preparations for the transfer, he added, “We are just practising now to make sure the cheetahs boxes can get on board through the doors and plan the securing of the cheetahs in the cabin.”

In the video, he can be seen standing in front of the aircraft which carried out the transportation. “We all are very excited as everything is on track for the reintroduction of cheetahs into India for the very first time in more than 75 years,” the UK billionaire and adventurer expressed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the cheetahs that had been transported from Namibia into Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, on his birthday in September last year.

Later, Cheetah Jwala gave birth to four cubs back in March, but three of them perished in the subsequent weeks. According to forest officials, the three cubs died from extreme dehydration and weakness in the sweltering heat.

Hamish Harding along with other four members who boarded the submersible to see the remains of the Titanic at the bottom of the North Atlantic, has been reported missing on 19 June. The search for the missing submersible and passengers is still underway.

