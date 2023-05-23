Tinder releases Future of Dating Report 2023, study reveals Gen Z challenging the way we date
The world’s most popular dating app Tinder has released its Future of Dating Report 2023. It reveals that Gen Z (18-25-year-olds) are challenging the traditional methods of dating. They are finding ways to look for a potential partner that no previous generation has done before.
The official press release states, “The study reveals that 18-25-year-olds (Gen Z) are supercharging dating in a way that no previous generation has done before them. Building upon the success of our original 2021 report, which exposed new dating trends influenced by the pandemic, this year’s report highlights nine trends, built on three broad themes: Inclusivity, Technology, and the overarching theme of Authenticity.”
Key highlights:
– The study reveals that 55 per cent of the dating app users came into a relationship after they met someone through Tinder.
– As many as 37 per cent knew someone who started their relationship after they found a match on the dating app.
– The ‘top green flag’ for a relationship for people aged 18-24 is when they are being themselves with their match.
– Personal growth and mental well-being for 39 per cent was the top priority in terms of goals for the next 3-5 years. Notably, 75 per cent found the partner more attractive if they also prioritise mental well-being.
– Around 32 per cent went on a date even on workdays. 68 per cent used the app at the workplace.
– The study also revealed an interesting point that 34 per cent of members used artificial intelligence (AI) to improve their dating profile.
– As many as 61 per cent of young singles were open to multi-cultural relationships and interracial marriage. 80 per cent of the members even went on a date with someone from a different ethnicity.
With inputs from agencies
