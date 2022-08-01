Timelapse footage of lightning flashing over California wildfire goes viral; watch
A timelapse footage capturing lightning flashes over a wildfire in California has left internet users stunned. The video captures streak of lighting flashing over the McKinney Fire in the state.
The video was shared with the caption, “This timelapse footage captures lightning flashing above the McKinney Fire. Multiple mandatory evacuation orders were in place for areas south of the California-Oregon border.”
Watch:
The dramatic video has been shared by ABC News. The clip, captured in the state’s Siskiyou County, left users awestruck. Many prayed for the safety of everyone trapped in the region.
The McKinney Fire started on 29 July in the Klamath National Forest and quickly spiralled out of control, spreading to over 52,000 acres. The fire has not been contained by now. According to a USA Today report, the blaze has become California’s largest fire this year.
The chaotic weather conditions have made it worse for firefighters who are trying to control the wildfire. Thunderstorms and high temperatures have it easier for the fire to spread. "Abundant" lightning, gusty winds, high temperatures and low relative humidity all pose threats to firefighters and could further intensify the fire's behavior, the US Forest Service has stated.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as the fire continues to wreak havoc in northern parts of the state. According to the Cal Fire website, the McKinney Fire had been zero per cent contained till Sunday evening. The cause of the blaze is still being investigated. The wildfire has also led to the closure of Highway 96 in the state.
Mandatory evacuation was ordered for certain parts of Siskiyou County, according to a CNN report. The fire was also posing a threat to Yreka City, a town with a population of about 2,000. According to the forest service, new lightning fires were also being detected in the region.
