Catch 2022: TIME magazine names Ukraine's Zelenskyy 'Person of the Year'

New Delhi: Time magazine named President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as “the spirit of Ukraine” as its 2022 person of the year on Wednesday, for the resistance the country has shown in the face of Russia’s invasion.

“Whether the battle for Ukraine fills one with hope or with fear, Volodymyr Zelenskyy galvanized the world in a way we haven’t seen in decades,” Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal wrote.

TIME’s 2022 Person of the Year: Volodymyr Zelensky and the spirit of Ukraine #TIMEPOY https://t.co/06Y5fuc0fG pic.twitter.com/i8ZT3d5GDa — TIME (@TIME) December 7, 2022

The Ukrainian President, once one of the most popular TV comedians in the country, couldn’t have imagined less than four years ago that his neighbour, the world’s third strongest country in power ranking, would come knocking down all the doors to the gates of the state capital, Kyiv.

As the Ukraine army battled Russian forces outside the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to stay in Kyiv and said he had been marked as “the number one target” by the enemy.

Who is Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Long before Zelenskyy made his way through to political galleries, the Russian-speaking Ukrainian made a name with his comedy troupe, Kvartal 95.

In 2015, he starred in “Servant of the People”, a sitcom about a school teacher who becomes the president of Ukraine after his rant about corruption goes viral.

The sitcom ran for four years, till 2019.

The 44-year-old won the presidential election in a landslide in 2019, defeating Petro Poroshenko.

As per the LA Times, Zelenskyy positioned himself as a political outsider during his presidential campaign. He presented himself as an eager candidate who was willing to shake up the establishment.

His campaign was supported by two goals: breaking up oligarchs’ economic power and ending the war in Ukraine’s Donbass region.

(With inputs from agencies)

