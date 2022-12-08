Ticket to Trouble: Congresswoman Alexandria in soup for free entry to Met Gala

US Democrat Representative from New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who also goes by her moniker AOC, has been the most recent target of Home Ethics Committee.

A statement issued by the Committee on Ethics said that details about the inquiry will be released sometime in 2023 after it conducts an organisational meeting with Congress.

The investigations are based on two complaints filed in 2021 soon after the US lawmaker made an appearance at the Met Gala where she wore her ‘tax the rich’ dress which gained a lot of traction later.

BREAKING REPORT: New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez now under House Ethics Investigation.. MEDIA SILENT… — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) December 7, 2022

The eight-member committee, however, said that the extension of the case “does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee.”

The two complaints against AOC

In September 2021, AOC was slapped with two complaints, both questioning her Met Gala attendance.

The first complaint was filed by the American Accountability Foundation – an organisation that conducts governmental oversight research and fact-checking – for allegedly accepting free tickets to Met Gala. The founder of the group, Thomas Jones, wrote in an ethics complaint that AOC flouted House rules by “accepting an impermissible gift” in the form of free tickets to attend the gala.

A second complaint was filed on similar lines by the National Legal and Policy Centre (NLPC). The complaint alleged that Cortez and her boyfriend had “improperly accepted tickets from a table sponsor.”

According to a report by New York Post, while the House allows members to accept free tickets to charity events, like Met Gala, directly from organisers, NLPC argued that, “It is the table sponsor who is gifting or underwriting a coveted seat to AOC at the Gala. And if the table where AOC sat was one paid for by one of the corporations attending the event, such as Instagram or Facebook, AOC has received a prohibited gift from the corporation that also lobbies Congress.”

The NLPC complaint went a step ahead and alleged that her ‘tax the rich’ dress also constituted as an impermissible gift as it was “directly related to AOC’s ‘position with the House’ as a highly visible and controversial Member.”

‘Matter will be dismissed’

AOC’s office is optimistic and believes that the charges levelled up against her are baseless.

Her New York office said in a statement to USA Today, “The Congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests.”

“We are confident that this matter will be dismissed,” Cortez’s office added.

