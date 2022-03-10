Tibetan National Uprising Day history and significance: All you need to know

On 10 March 1959, thousands of protestors took to the streets of Lhasa and surrounded the Potala Palace. The protests were triggered by rumours of a plot to kidnap the Dalai Lama

Every year, 10 March is marked as the Tibetan National Uprising Day. On this day in 1959, thousands of Tibetans took to streets of Lhasa, the capital of Tibet to protest against the People's Republic of China. Every year since 1959, thousands of Tibetans come out in support and have taken to the streets in the world to mark the anniversary of Tibetan Uprising Day.

On the occasion of Tibetan National Uprising Day, here is everything you need to know:

Lhasa had been under the effective rule of the People's Republic of China since the 17-Point Agreement was signed in 1951.

On 10 March 1959, thousands of protestors took to the streets of Lhasa and surrounded the Potala Palace. The protests were triggered by rumours of a plot to kidnap the Dalai Lama, according to reports.

Several people were killed when the Chinese soldiers opened fire, however, the protestors did not surrender. Many people also risked their own lives in order to ensure that the Dalai Lama could escape successfully.

At first, the protests were peaceful, but clashes between Tibetans and the PLA led to a violent crackdown by authorities. The People's Liberation Army of China used force to put down these protestors, some of which were armed. While the 14th Dalai Lama was able to move to exile safely, the Chinese took control on 23 March 1959. Towards the end of the uprising, the Chinese PLA used military force and thousands of protesters were killed, however, the exact number is still not available.

How is the day marked?

Tibetan National Uprising Day is celebrated by organisations that supported Tibet's independence and is often followed by a statement from the Dalai Lama. The groups supporting Tibetan independence often organise protests and campaigns in order to raise awareness and to draw attention to the current situation in the region. The anniversary of Tibetan Uprising Day is also observed by Tibetans in exile.

