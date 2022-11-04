'Throwing it off would be in better shape': Photo of destroyed luggage after flight gets hilarious reactions

It happens frequently that people lose their belongings at airports, turning a pleasant journey into a nightmare. To find their misplaced luggage, people have been observed attempting anything and everything. But, have you ever collected your luggage after a journey in bad shape beyond your imagination? A similar kind of incident has triggered a discussion on the social media platform Reddit. A user named mildlyinfuriating shared a photograph of his uncle’s suitcase that was found completely destroyed after the completion of the journey. While a lot of users found the event quite hilarious, some predicted that the luggage somehow got caught in the airplane’s engine.



The caption of the post reads, “My uncle’s suitcase after his flight.” However, the nephew was unable to clarify which airline his uncle had travelled with because he still needed to question him. The comment section saw a lot of individuals coming forward with similar stories and advising people to always make sure to snap photos of their checked bags in advance.

Judging by the uploaded image, during the trip, the maroon-colour luggage experienced much hassle. As a result, the frontal portion of the bag was completely destroyed with its front zip compartment being shredded, making it utterly useless. However, the actual reason for this tragic condition is still unidentified.

Since being surfaced on the internet, the Reddit post has received more than 93 percent upvotes and as many as 4,500 users revealed their thoughts in the comment box. A person sarcastically asked, “Did the flight land or did they just throw it off on the way by?” The response to the query was funnier as another user replied, “Throwing it off would be in better shape. I think they just dragged it behind the plane on landing to help stop it.”

An individual predicted the reason behind the damage by saying, “They use conveyors in airports that run quite quickly, that probably got jammed up where there is no photo eye sensor to detect jams. As a result, the bag was stalled on the conveyor for possibly a few minutes. Hard bags are typically preferable, although, in the appropriate circumstances, diverters and pushers will hurt them more. Unfortunately, none of the checked baggage is actually safe from damage until we figure out a better way to transport them.”

Another fellow shared, “Once I had an heirloom turn up at the other end mangled. Went in to speak with the agent about it and the agent said, “because you had it marked as fragile, you absolved us of any liability for the item.” That was a new one for me.”

