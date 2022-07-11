Three women create havoc at US restaurant over $1.75 sauce, watch video

Media reports suggest that the three customers destroyed computers, a cash register and other things that were inside the restaurant. One of the workers got injured and was taken to the hospital

A video of three customers trashing a New York restaurant and attacking its employees because of a $1.75 fee for extra sauce has gone viral on social media.

The video, that was initially shared on TikTok, shows three women throwing a metal stool, glass bottles and whatever was there in arm's reach at the restaurant employees. The women in the video can be seen climbing over the counter and throwing sauce from a close range. One of them is even seen dancing on the counter, while the other two continue to create a havoc at the restaurant.

Just another typical day in NYC pic.twitter.com/vcnz2YQnp0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 6, 2022

The video of the incident has received more than 5 million views on social media.

A Newsweek report mentioned that the three women were identified by police as Pearl Ozoria, Chitara Plasencia and Tatiyanna Johnson. It also mentioned that the trio was arrested after the attack at Bel-Fries last week.

Chef Rafael Nuñez recorded the attack on his mobile and explained that the trio got upset after the employees of the eatery explained to them that the extra sauce for fries was chargeable at $1.75. He stated this in an interview with Univision.

As per FoxNews, Ozoria had even allegedly punched a police officer in the face while being arrested and now faces an additional charge of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct. The other two women face the charge of criminal possession of a weapon as well.

Media reports suggest that the three customers destroyed computers, a cash register and other things that were inside the restaurant. One of the workers got injured and was taken to the hospital.

In a conversation with NBC4, the restaurant's co-owner said that his six employees were so traumatised that they were not willing to return to work. Ozoria, Plasencia and Johnson are now supposed to appear before a judge on 15 July.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.