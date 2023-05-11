Three feared drowned after US navy contract aircraft crashes in Pacific ocean
The Coast Guard spokesperson confirmed that the crash involved a Navy contract plane that had departed from Point Mugu, located within Naval Base Ventura County, about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles
US coast guards are searching for three people who were on board a Navy contract aircraft that crashed in the Pacific Ocean near Southern California on Wednesday morning.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the Learjet crash was reported shortly before 8 am, approximately one mile southwest of San Clemente Island.
The Coast Guard spokesperson confirmed that the crash involved a Navy contract plane that had departed from Point Mugu, located within Naval Base Ventura County, about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
Related Articles
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced via a tweet on Wednesday night that they are conducting an investigation into the crash of the Gates Learjet 36A. The identities of the three missing individuals and their connection to the Navy have not been disclosed at this time.
San Clemente Island, under the ownership of the U.S. Navy, is situated approximately 80 miles west of San Diego.
Specific details regarding the crash remain unclear. The initial report from the Navy’s Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, responsible for offshore air traffic control, indicated an aircraft emergency on board the Learjet and an inability to return to the runway on San Clemente Island.
Search efforts involve the Coast Guard, Navy, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
SpaceX completes mission, splashes into Pacific
According to the California-based SpaceX, Dragon safely splashed down in Pacific at 12.22 pm on Sunday, 402 km off the coast of Baja California
SpaceX completes mission, splashes into Pacific
According to the California-based SpaceX, Dragon safely splashed down in Pacific at 12.22 pm on Sunday, 402 km off the coast of Baja California
North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan, Shinzo Abe vows to 'take steps' to ensure safety
Nuclear-armed North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan and into the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, multiple governments said, in a major escalation by Pyongyang amid tensions over its weapons ambitions.