Three feared drowned after US navy contract aircraft crashes in Pacific ocean

US coast guards are searching for three people who were on board a Navy contract aircraft that crashed in the Pacific Ocean near Southern California on Wednesday morning.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the Learjet crash was reported shortly before 8 am, approximately one mile southwest of San Clemente Island.

The Coast Guard spokesperson confirmed that the crash involved a Navy contract plane that had departed from Point Mugu, located within Naval Base Ventura County, about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced via a tweet on Wednesday night that they are conducting an investigation into the crash of the Gates Learjet 36A. The identities of the three missing individuals and their connection to the Navy have not been disclosed at this time.

San Clemente Island, under the ownership of the U.S. Navy, is situated approximately 80 miles west of San Diego.

Specific details regarding the crash remain unclear. The initial report from the Navy’s Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, responsible for offshore air traffic control, indicated an aircraft emergency on board the Learjet and an inability to return to the runway on San Clemente Island.

Search efforts involve the Coast Guard, Navy, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

