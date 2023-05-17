Threat or Prank: Why did 65 women in Australia receive used condoms in mail?

Cops in Australia are currently conducting an investigation following a disturbing incident where over 65 women received packages containing used condoms by mail.

These parcels, accompanied by handwritten messages, were sent to various addresses in the south eastern and eastern parts of Melbourne.

Law enforcement suspects that the victims are connected and that this was a deliberate and targeted attack.

It has been discovered that all of the affected women attended Kilbreda College, a private girls’ school in Melbourne, in 1999.

The first victim came forward in March, and the most recent incident was reported on Monday.

According to Melbourne’s Herald Sun newspaper, the women suspect that their addresses were obtained from an outdated school yearbook.

Bree Walker, one of the recipients, expressed her distress upon receiving a letter containing a highly explicit handwritten message, causing her sleepless nights. In an effort to gather more information, she reached out to her friends to inquire if they had experienced similar incidents.

It is believed that most of the women received multiple letters, all of which contained used condoms. The investigation is currently ongoing, and the police have urged anyone with relevant information to come forward.

An update on the case is expected to be provided later on Wednesday. Kilbreda College, an independent Catholic girls’ school, was established by the Brigidine Sisters in 1904 and has an enrollment of approximately 900 students.

