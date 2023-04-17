Thousands turn out for anti-government protest in Czech capital

New Delhi: Thousands of people rallied again in the Czech capital Prague to protest high inflation and demand the government’s resignation.

This was the second such rally at Prague’s Wenceslas Square. On 11 March a rally was organized by a new political party, also called as PRO under an “against the poverty” banner, reported The Associated Press (AP).

📷 : Thousands of people rallied again in the #Czech capital on Sunday to protest high inflation and demand the government’s resignation. pic.twitter.com/aPX5GFsV7X — INDEPENDENT PRESS (@IpIndependent) April 16, 2023

Jindrich Rajchl, the head of the populist group, blamed the EU and the Czech government for soaring inflation. He said, “We want the government’s resignation,” reported AP.

They protesters chanted, “resign, resign.”

According to AP, the protesters also want the Czech government to stop taking actions that are intended to reduce misinformation and fake news. They also condemned the government’s stance in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Czech Republic has supported Ukraine in the war, and has provided weapons for the Ukrainian military and taken in about 500,000 refugees.

Rajchl stated that the Defence Minister Jana Cernochova, a vocal supporter of the pro-Ukraine stance, was “the biggest security risk for our country.”

Some protesters were even signing a petition demanding the country quits NATO.

With inputs from agencies

