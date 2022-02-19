Thousands tune in to watch Big Jet TV's livestream of planes landing in London amid Storm Eunice

Over six million viewers tuned in to watch the live video on the official YouTube account of Big Jet TV complete with Dyer’s fast-paced commentary

As Storm Eunice battered the United Kingdom with record-breaking wind speeds and huge waves, millions went online to watch a livestream of planes making bumpy landing at London’s Heathrow Airport on Friday, 18 February.

Big Jet TV presenter Jerry Dyer posted the livestream on the official YouTube account of Big Jet TV. Over six million viewers tuned in to watch the live video, complete with Dyer’s fast-paced commentary. Watch the clip here:

The almost eight-hour video featured Dyer commenting on several pilots who were trying to land their planes in the adverse weather conditions. The video featured planes coming in with their engines howling in the stormy weather and pilots attempting to execute a steady landing in the high winds.

Dyer kept a constant stream of chatter in the video, complimenting pilots when they executed an extremely difficult manoeuvre. His over the top commentary was a delight to viewers, with many watching the clip for hours.

The livestream gained several fans, including many journalists, with several people praising Dyer’s video and asking people to tune in.

Writer Adam Kay wrote that he was “glued” to his screen watching the livestream.

GLUED to Big Jet TV. The poor pilots, crew and passengers landing just now. I need a complimentary Bloody Mary to get through just watching it. https://t.co/R9TzmgvKdr — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) February 18, 2022

BBC correspondent Alistair Magowan stated that the broadcast was “riveting” especially as Dyer was “fielding calls from the likes of BBC and ITV at the same time!”

"Wow, this is a big bird, man." This is riveting broadcasting, especially as the commentator is fielding calls from the likes of BBC and ITV at the same time! https://t.co/GmK4uHbwAg — Alistair Magowan (@alistairmagowan) February 18, 2022

Several social media users commented that they could not remember the last time Twitter was united in watching something.

I can't remember the last time Twitter was all united in watching something - Big Jet TV's live footage and commentary of planes landing in Storm Eunice at Heathrow. "Let's see how China do now. GO ON SON!" https://t.co/5LDWJIbPq1 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) February 18, 2022

Others wrote that they had no words to accurately describe how they felt viewing the addictive livestream.

I have no words to describe the experience of watching Big Jet TV right now!!! It is crazy, crazy, crazy!!! And the commentary! Oh my god!!!

LIVE: Storm Eunice at London Heathrow Airport https://t.co/lwNNYJXEz4 via @YouTube — Phil Randall (@philrandall) February 18, 2022

Storm Eunice led to the first red warning being issued in for London or south-east England, since the warning system was established in 2008, as per BBC News. A red alert means that the adverse weather conditions pose “danger to life”, according to a report in NDTV.

Wind speeds reached up to 141 kilometres per hour during the storm. Flight, ferry and train schedules have been disrupted across Western Europe. So far, four people have died in the storm.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.