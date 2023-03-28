'Those who shot people dead in Ramadan, how will they show respect to this holy month': Bangladesh PM hits out at BNP

New Delhi: Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Monday denounced the BNP’s call for movement in the month of Ramadan.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, “They (BNP) have announced movement even in the month of Ramadan. Give the people a sigh of relief from the movement during the month of Ramadan,” she said at a party meeting.

PM Hasina reminded the countrymen that Khaleda Zia had killed 17 labourers with bullets in the month of Ramadan as they waged a movement for raising their salaries.

“Those who shot people dead in the month of Ramadan, how will they show respect to Ramadan? So, they have called for a movement. The BNP does not sympathize with the sufferings of people,”

Meanwhile, “BNP is deeply influenced by Pakistani ideology and mindset,” said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader earlier.

Obaidul Quader on Sunday said the BNP and Pakistan’s positions on the genocide of Bengalis in 1971 are the same.

BNP demands for caretaker government

Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Bangladesh’s capital in December 2022 to demand the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign and install a caretaker before the next general elections expected to be held in early 2024.

Hasina and her ruling Awami League party, which returned to power in 2018 for the third consecutive time, have repeatedly ruled out the Opposition’s demand, saying a caretaker government goes against the spirit of the country’s constitution.

