One of the most popular and loved fast food across the world is none other than a juicy and tender burger. The dish is particularly popular in the United States is pretty hard to find a single restaurant, diner, pub, or cafe across the country that does not serve at least some kind of burger. The love of burgers reigns supreme in the country and eateries make sure to add the item to their menu when they open a new branch. Speaking of which, a restaurant is now gearing up to sell the ‘priciest cheeseburger’ in Philadelphia. According to an NBC report, the burger which will be sold by the brand-new burger joint is expected to cost a staggering $700, which is equivalent to approximately Rs 57,991.

The restaurant named ‘Drury Beer Garden’ is gearing up to reopen in Philadelphia’s Midtown Village with a revamped name and menu that will include its specialty burger priced at $700. Now, you might be wondering what makes this particular burger so incredibly costly.

Philadelphia’s ‘priciest burger’

As stated by the restaurant, the burger’s preparation and special ingredients are the reason behind its cost. The burger will be prepared by adding eight ounces of Japanese A5 ribeye wagyu, a Wildflour Bakery brioche bun topped with gold leaf, Wexford aged Irish Cheddar cheese, Italian Caviar, Italian Black Truffle, lobster meat flambéed with Louis XIII Cognac, and fries drizzled with 1500+MGO Manuka Honey. Along with this, the burger will be served with a 1-ounce pour of Louis XIII cognac, which reportedly sells for almost $5,000 per bottle.

Restaurant owner Vasiliki Tsiouris-Bali spoke to NBC and shared her excitement stating that as burgers are beloved worldwide, the restaurant is thrilled to offer guests some incredible, imaginative, and delicious options in the new menu. She also noted that she had a great time collaborating with her brother to curate this unique menu and is eagerly anticipating its launch.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.