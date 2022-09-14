This US company pays its employees 'to leave', here's why

Taking to his official LinkedIn account, the founder of the marketing company Gorilla Jon Franko stated that his agency offers a 10 per cent to all of his employees serving their notice period

In a bid to make sure there are no hard feelings between the company and its employees who are quitting, a marketing agency in the United States has come up with a unique policy “to make the transition as seamless as possible.” Taking to his official LinkedIn account, the founder of the marketing company Gorilla Jon Franko stated that his agency offers a 10 per cent to all of his employees serving their notice period. At a time when 18 hour work days and interviews at 11 PM on Sunday are making the headlines, a policy like ‘paying employees to leave’ has surely stunned the internet.

Penning down a lengthy post, Jon revealed that the hike is offered to an employee who reveals that he is looking for a new job or someone who gives at least 6 weeks’ notice period to the company before quitting. Jon began by saying, “At Gorilla, we pay our employees to leave. From the moment an employee tells us of their decision to leave Gorilla and that they are in the search for a new job, any full-time employee who gives us at least six weeks’ notice will be given a 10% salary increase for the remainder of their time at Gorilla. We ask that they leave within three months.”

While promising that there won’t be any “hard feelings,” Jon added that the policy not only gives the company time to look for a replacement for the employee leaving but also benefits the worker who feels they are trapped in the company. He continued, “This encourages our people to do something different if they’re feeling stuck or in the wrong place. It also gives us time to prepare for how we’ll move forward. It’s way better than the normal two-week sprint.”

The founder of the marketing agency concluded by saying that while they do not want their employees to leave, however, one must not keep their hopes high and think that every employee or worker in the company will retire with them. He said, “Of course, we don’t want people to leave. But we’re fools to think they’re all going to retire with us. Our approach is to make transitions as seamless as possible.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.