This partnership is the most consequential in the world: Joe Biden on growing India-US ties

Terming the relationship between India and the United States (US) as the most consequential partnership in the world, President Joe Biden on Thursday hailed the growing bilateral co-operation between the two nations.

“This partnership is among the most consequential in the world that is stronger, closer and more dynamic than any time in history. Together, we are unlocking shared future of world what I believed to be unlimited potential,” Joe Biden said during a joint press conference after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Our economic relationship is booming trade between both countries has doubled in past decade. Together we are unlocking a shared future of unlimited potential,” he added.

Pointing out that India and the US are engaging in bilateral co-operation across a variety of sectors, Joe Biden said the two nations are working together on critical regional and global issues.

“Today we talked about our shared efforts to mitigate the humanitarian tragedy unleashed by Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine. We discussed our work through the QUAD and how India and the United States together with Australia and Japan can ensure the vital Indo-Pacific region remains free, open, prosperous and secure,” Joe Biden said.

“Through our new I2U2 grouping with the Israel and UAE, we are building regional connections in the Middle East and finding solutions to global challenges.”

On his part, PM Modi also hailed the growing ties between India and the US, asserting that the sharing of cutting edge defence technology is a bed rock of the relationship between the two nations.

“Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and US has entered a new level after today’s talks with President Biden,” PM Modi said.

“India-US relationship is not only important for both the nations but also for the world,” he added.

Responding to a question about allegations of attacks on religious minorities in India and on democratic freedom PM Modi said, “Democracy is part of our culture and DNA. As President Biden says, the democracy is in DNA of India and US. Democracy can deliver and when we talk about democracy, there is no discrimination on basis of caste, creed, religion etc.”

Earlier, stating that India and the United States were walking ‘shoulder to shoulder’ in every area, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told President Joe Biden that the partnership between the two countries is more important than ever in the changing global order.

PM Modi, who is on his maiden state visit to the US, received a rousing welcome at the White House from President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

