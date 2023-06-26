THIS is how extreme heat impacts people with disabilities more

People with disabilities in Spain and other European countries suffered more than others from very high temperatures, according to a leading human rights group.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) stated in the report that people with disabilities could die, or have physical, social, and mental health problems because of extreme heat, especially if they have to deal with dangerous temperatures on their own.

Some people with disabilities may have health problems or take medicine that can make it harder for their body to cope with heat. Staying at home because of the heat can also make them feel lonely, the reported stated.

Jonas Bull, who works on disability rights at HRW, told Reuters that his research was about Spain, but it could also apply to other countries in Europe. Scientists say that Europe is the continent that is getting warmer the fastest in the world.

The report further stated that people with disabilities were not involved in making heatwave emergency plans. So their voices were not listened to and their needs were not included.

In Spain, one of the European countries that had extreme heatwaves last summer, the national plan to deal with the effects of climate change has some actions to protect “vulnerable” people but it does not have any specific measures for people with disabilities.

HRW talked to 33 people with disabilities in Andalusia, a region in Spain, and they all said “they felt ignored” during heatwaves.

Heatwaves caused about 16,000 more deaths than usual last year in Europe. But some countries, including Spain, do not have data to show how people with disabilities are affected.

HRW said data was important to be able to do targeted measures. It also said that people with disabilities should be part of making climate plans.

With inputs from agencies

