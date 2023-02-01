A wedding not only brings two people together but also their cultures. The mixing of cultures when done in the right way, helps to create vivid experiences. Fusion weddings are always a treat as it always helps people to celebrate each other’s culture. Such weddings enable communities to come together and celebrate an occasion. Displaying such a mix of cultures, a wedding in Australia’s Victoria has grabbed eyeballs with an impressive ‘fusion’ of Iraqi and Irish heritage. The tweet shared by Now This News shows a group of young men and women doing Irish step dancing to Middle Eastern drum beats. The bride and groom then come forth and are seen enjoying the celebrations.

The wedding video has received more than 88,000 views on Twitter.

A video from a wedding in Victoria, Australia, is going viral for featuring the beautiful ‘fusion’ of the bride and groom’s Iraqi and Irish heritage, respectively. pic.twitter.com/Emah4EfJWF — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 30, 2023

The members of the groom’s side performed Irish step dancing while members of the bride’s side gave traditional Middle Eastern drum performances.

Reacting to the video, a user commented that the video was delightful to watch while the second one felt that the rhythms were ‘cool’.

Hnnnggg these rhythms are so cool! 😤😍 https://t.co/qp0BIaCjfS — Willow! (@willow_thecrisp) January 30, 2023



Earlier, the wedding of an Indian man and a Scottish woman had gone viral on TikTok for the musical fusion of both cultural backgrounds. The couple was seen entering their wedding reception venue with a band of men playing traditional Indian drums with a Scottish bagpipe.

The combination of both traditional Indian and Scottish music resulted in a special rendition of “Scotland the Brave.”

Another Indian bride based out of Dubai had grabbed eyeballs in a viral video where she was seen beating a traditional drum, a ritual that is usually performed by men.

In October last year, an Australian woman had also gone viral on social media after she grooved to Haryanvi music with her Indian husband. Wearing a peach salwar suit, the woman held her husband’s hand and danced to the World Famous Haryanvi music.

