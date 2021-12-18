This hilarious cat video will remind users of how they feel when they are not willing to do their chores

The showstopper of this clip is a cat named Eric. The video clip starts with the feline sitting inside a box on the top of a mini robot vacuum cleaner that is going about cleaning the room

Many funny videos of cats falling down or animals being hilarious have delighted social media users recently. The latest to join the list is the short video of a cat enjoying a ride on a vacuum cleaner.

The showstopper of this clip is a cat named Eric. The video clip starts with the feline sitting inside a box on the top of a mini robot vacuum cleaner that is going about cleaning the room. Eric can be seen enjoying the ride while tucked into the box. The funny clip also shows a dog’s reaction to Eric riding the vacuum.

The owner of the clip posted the video on called eric_and_ollie, the Instagram page of the cat and its other siblings, an exotic Shorthair named Ollie and a Merle Pomeranian named Mr Darcy. The caption of the hilarious clip is "When you’ve got chores to do but you don’t feel like doing them." According to the post, the cat loves being driven around in the vacuum, although the other pets do not feel the same fascination with the machine.

Watch the funny video here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXmvNM-pqpo/

This hilarious clip of Eric has garnered over 6.4 lakh likes. The video has also been reposted recently on Instagram's official page. The post has also been flooded with a plethora of comments with many users expressing their feelings with heart and laughter emoticons.

Similarly, a video clip of a green-eyed cat falling asleep immediately after sneezing went viral on social media recently. In the video, a man can be seen stroking his cat to sleep. Suddenly, the feline sneezes, falling asleep with its paws up the very next moment.

Another video went viral recently, showed some people waking up with their neighbour’s cat in their room. The video was posted on Instagram with a caption that reads, “When you wake up to your neighbor’s cat in your room.” Since being shared, the hilarious video clip has garnered over 1,300 likes.

What are your thoughts on these funny videos?

