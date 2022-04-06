This England-based company pays bonus to help employees fight inflation, check post

James Hipkins, the managing director of Emerys Timber and Builders Merchants in England, took out £45,000 from his own pocket to help his employees cope up with their rising electricity bills

Hipkins gave out £750 (Rs 74,251) to each of his employees to help them beat the cost of living crisis. Talking about his thoughts, 'the best boss' said that he was aware about everyone’s suffering and so wanted to shareback the firm's success that has depots in Staffordshire and Shropshire.

While speaking to The Sun, Hipkins stated that he wanted to share some good fortune with his team. He said that as his employees were not expecting it, they were overjoyed by the move. The MD further asserted that this would help them in the hour of crisis. Hipkins emphasised the importance of giving back to people when the organisation is performing well, adding that a firm cannot have a good time when the team members are struggling.

Hipkins pointed out how crucial it was to respect employees as that is directly linked to slow turnover. He went on to say that the company is as good as its people as they are the ones who produce the desired figures and lead the organisation to profits.

The company posted about the development on Twitter and wrote, "Due to rising costs of fuel/petrol and electricity/gas, we have decided to pay £750 to EVERY Emerys employee with a hope that this goes a long way to help our team during an unsettled financial time."

The social media post also highlighted that the company takes care of each other during difficult times just like a family.

The move seems relevant as it has been reported that the rate of inflation measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) surged to 6.2% and there are predictions that the rising trends will continue. The rate at which the prices of goods and services bought rise and fall is called CPI.

