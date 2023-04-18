Numerous incidents have occurred in the past that still hold a great amount of significance today. On this day, 18 April, many such historical incidents have taken place. For instance, US Lieutenant Colonel James H. Doolittle led an unexpected attack on Tokyo and other cities in Japan on this day in 1942. American war correspondent Ernie Pyle was killed by Japanese gunfire during World War II on 18 April 1945. American actress Grace Kelly married Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, in a civil ceremony in 1956. Zimbabwe gained independence from the United Kingdom on 18 April 1980. Canadian ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky participated in his final NHL game on this day in 1999. Take a look at historical events that occurred today, 18 April:

18 April: Historical events

1942 – US Lieutenant Colonel James H. Doolittle led an unexpected attack on Tokyo and other cities in Japan

Under the command of US Lieutenant Colonel James H. Doolittle, a group of sixteen B-25 bombers executed a daring and unexpected attack on Tokyo and other cities in Japan on 18 April 1942. This operation, known as the Doolittle Raid, resulted in minimal physical damage but significantly lifted the morale of the Allied forces.

1945 – American war correspondent Ernie Pyle was fatally shot in Japanese gunfire

During the US invasion of the Japanese island of Okinawa in World War II, American war correspondent Ernie Pyle was killed by Japanese gunfire on nearby Ie Island on this day in 1945.

1956 – American actress Grace Kelly married Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, in a civil ceremony

American actress Grace Kelly gave up her Hollywood career to marry Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, in a civil ceremony on 18 April 1956. A lavish religious ceremony was held the next day for the couple.

1980 – Zimbabwe had gotten independence from the United Kingdom.

On this day in 1980, the colony of Rhodesia officially became the independent nation of Zimbabwe, ending 90 years of rule by Britain. Prime Minister Robert Mugabe took the oath of office in a ceremony at Salisbury’s main stadium after midnight, witnessed by representatives from around 100 countries and an enthusiastic crowd of approximately 35,000 Zimbabweans.

1999 – Wayne Gretzky participated in his final NHL game

Canadian ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky participated in his final NHL game on 18 April 1999. He is widely regarded as one of the best in the sport.

