When it comes to planning weddings, people leave no stone unturned to make their special day more special and memorable. From planning different events to making top-class arrangements for the entire ceremony, weddings need a lot of heads and even more ideas than that. So far, we have all heard about weddings organised in grand halls, religious places, on lavish cruises, and also in mid-air on airplanes. Now, it is time to go beyond this as a space travel company will offer a unique opportunity to plan a wedding in space. Yes, this is no joke! The company named Space Perspective through its ambitious project will not only take couples into space but will also allow them to exchange vows while gazing at the mesmerizing view of Earth.

The company with the use of an innovative and environmentally conscious carbon-neutral balloon technology will help to capture the imaginations of couples yearning for celestial nuptials.

According to a report published in The Cool Down, Space Perspective will launch couples into space through its awe-inspiring spacecraft Neptune, which the company claimed to have an unwavering commitment to safety and serenity for newlyweds.

How will the ‘wedding spacecraft’ work?

The spacecraft will be lifted into space by the environmentally friendly SpaceBalloon, propelled by renewable hydrogen, effectively eliminating the carbon footprint typically associated with traditional rocket launches. While sitting inside Neptune’s spacious capsules, couples can enjoy the breathtaking beauty of Earth. A noteworthy feature that differentiates Neptune from other spacecraft is its secure connection with the capsule and the SpaceBalloon throughout the entire flight, thus ensuring a seamlessly safe and gentle flight.

That being said, couples who are interested in taking their nuptial vows in space just need to join the waitlist on Space Perspective’s website. The first available slots are expected by late next year. However, the ethereal experience will definitely come with a hefty price tag as the seat prices will start from $125,000 (approximately Rs 1.03 crore).

Speaking on the same, the co-founder of Space Perspective, Jane Poynter expressed her delight at the demand for ‘celestial weddings’ and said that a lot of people have also shown their eagerness to become the first married couple in space.

