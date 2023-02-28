This Chinese vehicle is most-sold electric car in country; get details here

Tesla might be dominating the market of electric vehicles in countries outside China, but this tiny square-shaped car has become the most-sold electric vehicle in China. Speaking of which, while the sales of mini electric cars by Wuling Motors might be small in their home turfs of the US and others, it has clearly dominated EV sales in China, thus giving very strong competition to the compact sedan. After its launch in 2020, the car – the Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV – has indeed become the largest-selling mini electric car, with half its sales coming in from China. As per the official numbers, the Chinese company went on to sell over 5,00,000 units in just 19 months of its launch, surpassing the combined total of units sold by Tesla.

Taking note of the same, Erik Solheim – a former Norweigan politician – shared a video of the electric cars, claiming that it is perfect for city life. “Wuling Mini electric vehicle is the most sold electric car in China. It can accommodate 4 people, 5 if one is small. It is perfect for city life. When will it conquer the world?”, he wrote.

Take a look:

Wuling Mini electric vehicle is the most sold electric car in China 🇨🇳. It can accomodate 4 people, 5 if one is small. Its perfect for city life. When will it conquer the world?@TripInChina pic.twitter.com/PSr2RZXo7w — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) February 28, 2023

As the video plays, we can see a couple of those mini-electric cars plying on the roads of China.

Mini EVs dominate China's automobile sector

At a time when mini-electric vehicles have become very successful in the Chinese automobile sector, the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV has emerged as an absolute champion in the segment with over 1 million sales to date.

Taking its number by 30 per cent, the Chinese company sold over 5 lakh vehicles in 2022, ranking in the top position by accounting for around 9.5 per cent of all our EV sales in China in 2022.

While Wuling accounts for over 50 per cent of the market, it has also faced competition from other brands including Chery and Changan.

