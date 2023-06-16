THIS Chinese company loves loyalty, will fire staff for cheating on spouses

A company in China recently sparked a heated discussion on the Chinese social media after it announced a ban on employees having extramarital affairs. The Zhejiang-based company introduced the “extramarital affairs prohibition” order on 9 June, which applied to all married staff.

The company’s document explaining the rule emphasised the aim of strengthening inner management, advocating loyalty to family and love between husband and wife, and focusing on work.

The company stated that the violators will face termination. It also encouraged employees to embrace values of love and strive to be “good employees with four ‘Nos’ – no illicit relationship, no mistress, no extramarital affair, and no divorce,” reported The South China Morning Post (SCMP).

An anonymous employee from the company told SCMP that the ban aimed to encourage a stable and a harmonious family environment and enhance productivity at work. The specific trigger for the company’s decision or whether any workplace affairs influenced it remains unclear.

The announcement generated diverse reactions on social media platforms. Some supported the company’s stance, viewing it as a positive measure to promote a harmonious society. Some criticised the ban as an infringement on personal freedom and privacy.

In a separate incident, a married senior executive at a state-owned oil company in China faced public scrutiny after a video of him holding hands with a woman who was not his wife went viral. The executive was subsequently dismissed from his position.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.