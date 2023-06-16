THIS Chinese company loves loyalty, will fire staff for cheating on spouses
The announcement generated diverse reactions on social media platforms. Some supported the company's stance, viewing it as a positive measure to promote a harmonious society. Some criticised the ban as an infringement on personal freedom and privacy
A company in China recently sparked a heated discussion on the Chinese social media after it announced a ban on employees having extramarital affairs. The Zhejiang-based company introduced the “extramarital affairs prohibition” order on 9 June, which applied to all married staff.
The company’s document explaining the rule emphasised the aim of strengthening inner management, advocating loyalty to family and love between husband and wife, and focusing on work.
The company stated that the violators will face termination. It also encouraged employees to embrace values of love and strive to be “good employees with four ‘Nos’ – no illicit relationship, no mistress, no extramarital affair, and no divorce,” reported The South China Morning Post (SCMP).
Related Articles
An anonymous employee from the company told SCMP that the ban aimed to encourage a stable and a harmonious family environment and enhance productivity at work. The specific trigger for the company’s decision or whether any workplace affairs influenced it remains unclear.
The announcement generated diverse reactions on social media platforms. Some supported the company’s stance, viewing it as a positive measure to promote a harmonious society. Some criticised the ban as an infringement on personal freedom and privacy.
In a separate incident, a married senior executive at a state-owned oil company in China faced public scrutiny after a video of him holding hands with a woman who was not his wife went viral. The executive was subsequently dismissed from his position.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Howls of protest by China as US, Canadian navies sail through Taiwan Strait
The guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and Canada's HMCS Montreal crossed the strait on Saturday during a "routine" passage "through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law," according to the US Navy's 7th Fleet
Germany asks China not to poach ex-air force pilots in fear of them spilling NATO secrets
Berlin fears that secrets concerning interventions and tactics used by the transatlantic military alliance could be revealed to the Chinese
'Beijing and Moscow's military partnership provides stability in the world': Russian army
China and Russia are strategic allies, with both sides frequently touting their 'no limits' partnership and cooperation in the economic and military spheres