This boy’s balancing act is unbeatable

The growing use of social media has seen the Internet change for the better. The ease in the distribution of viral content via various platforms has immortalised mind-blowing moments into memes that will last a lifetime. In fact, there is a lot to be learned from viral video content. Several popular pages have popped up on social media sites like Twitter and Instagram that share delightful content.

One such breathtaking video has surfaced on the Internet. In the video, an adorable child is doing a remarkable balancing act. The kid can be seen standing on a wooden plank which is kept on the spherical surface of a cylindrical object. The child has several bowls on his head. A few bowls are also kept on the wooden plank on which the boy is sitting.

Subsequently, the boy stands and carries out his balancing act in which he taps the plank. As soon as the young one taps the plank, all the bowls are flung in the air. The bowls symmetrically land on top of the bowls that were already on the child’s head. This remarkable video has broken the Internet with over 800,000 views on Twitter. Netizens have praised the child’s talent and mind-blowing balance.

Didn't know physics had a son. pic.twitter.com/R7H3STltCw — Engineering (@ENGlNEERlNG_) August 21, 2022

Several Twitter users have replied to the viral tweet

One user wrote, “Even after many centuries of progress in AI and robotics, the most advanced humanoid robot will be unable to perform such tasks. The constitution of a human being is simply a miracle.”

Even after many centuries of progess of AI and robotics, the most advanced humanoid robot will be unable to perform such tasks. The constitution of a human being is simply a miracle. — Peeush Harsh (@PeeushHarsh) August 22, 2022

Another dismissed the hype around it and said, “It's not that hard once you learn the trick to it.”

It's not that hard once you learn the trick to it. — TheGoldenCorralPath (@punishedsweaty) August 21, 2022

All said and done, the child has shown the tremendous presence of mind and patience in his balancing act. The genius of this viral video shows that the Internet is indeed very good for mindlessly passing time.

