This 100-year-old man from Edinburgh still works 3 days a week, leaves internet amazed

The organisation further shared that Flucker is a well-known face in the store. He volunteers three days a week and keeps himself busy all the time. He even builds model railways and model ships

Once we reach the age 60 or 65, we all look forward to retirement and living a stress free life. But that is not the plan for David Flucker, from Scotland’s Edinburgh, who is 100-year-old. He still works three days a week in a charity shop.

Instead of retiring or taking a break, Flucker - who loves his job - still volunteers at the charity shop by counting jigsaw pieces, steaming clothes, mending toy and sometimes chit-chatting with his customers.

On 22 June, when the centenarian turned 100, the St Columba’s Hospica Care store dedicated a window display on his birthday showcasing a few glimpses of his life.

Shared on Facebook, the post shows how Flucker has become an inspiration for many around the world. The store put out a post on the official page of Ocean Terminal Shopping Centre where Flucker’s workspace is located.

“David Flucker, a very inspirational volunteer at the St Columba's Hospice Care shop, is celebrating his 100th birthday on 22 June and the store is marking this occasion with a window display that tells of his life over the last 100 years!” the post read.

Talking about his life and journey so far, the store mentioned that he was born in Newhaven. While growing up, he lived in Australia as well as South Africa and flew with the Royal Air Force (RAF) in North Africa in the Second World War, where he survived a plane crash. Despite his age, Flucker has no intention to stop volunteering and that the quiet life isn’t for him, the organisation posted.

The post was shared on 7 June and since then, it has been grabbing attention for all the good reasons. So far, it has garnered several likes and comments and left social media users amazed.

