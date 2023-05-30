Third Indian dies in Pakistan prison in a month

An Indian prisoner reportedly died while being detained at the Malir prison in Karachi, Pakistan’s southern port city. According to reports, the deceased named Balo became third Indian to die in Pakistan jail within a month.

Balo, son of Jetha, was arrested in 2020 for crossing into Pakistan’s territorial waters and subsequently placed in Malir prison.

On May 22, while receiving treatment at the National Cardiovascular Diseases Institute, the Indian prisoner passed away, according to Muhammad Arshad, the Superintendent of Malir prison.

Arshad was quoted in an Arab news report saying that the body is currently being held in Edhi cold storage, as the prison authorities are awaiting the completion of legal formalities before handing it over to Balo’s relatives.

Fishermen from both India and Pakistan often face detainment on charges of violating each other’s territorial waters.

Due to the lack of clear demarcation in the Arabian Sea between the two countries’ borders, many fishing boats lack the necessary technology to accurately determine their precise location.

Consequently, these fishermen often find themselves in prolonged detention, even after serving their initial sentences.

Tragically, on May 8, another Indian fisherman named Soma Deva, aged 50, also died in the same prison. Deva had been suffering from lung and heart diseases, and despite being provided with treatment in a hospital, his condition deteriorated over time leading to his death, as reported by the jail authorities.

Shortly after the passing of Zulfiqar, another Indian inmate in Malir prison, his death was confirmed by Faisal Edhi, chairman of the Edhi Foundation, which is responsible for the morgue where deceased inmates’ bodies are kept.

While Superintendent Arshad claims that medical assistance is provided to inmates within the prison and at major hospitals, the troubling reality is that at least four Afghan nationals have also lost their lives while being detained in Malir prison since November 2022.

Faiz Muhammad, who arrived in Pakistan from Afghanistan seeking medical treatment for his sister-in-law, tragically passed away in Malir prison after being diagnosed with hypertension, diabetes, and depression resulting from a severe ear infection earlier this year.

Taj Muhammad, detained in January 2022, passed away nine months later, while Abdul Khalil, another Afghan inmate taken into custody in November 2022, died in December. Additionally, Wali Khan, an Afghan arrested in November, met his demise in late January 2023.

These incidents cast doubt on the conditions and care provided to prisoners, prompting scrutiny into the situation.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.