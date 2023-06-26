Thinking of buying a new iPhone? Here’s why you should wait for Apple to launch the iPhone 15 series

People who are thinking of buying right now can be in a tricky situation. Apple typically releases its new models at the beginning of fall, but if one needs to upgrade now, there’s no truly wrong time to make a purchase. However, for people who value having the best camera, it’s worth waiting for what’s coming later this year.

Usually, Apple unveils its new iPhones in early September. While buying a new iPhone between June and August is usually fine, it’s advisable to keep an eye out for any advantageous carrier promotions. This becomes even more true for people, who simply want the best that smartphones have to offer.

Another factor to think about is your preference for being an early adopter. If you’re interested in the features of the iPhone 14 Pro but prefer the price of the iPhone 14, you might find the iPhone 15 to be a perfect blend of both. We take a look at some of the best features that Apple will be bringing across its range of iPhones this year.

Dynamic Island for everyone

This year, Apple is expected to bring Dynamic Island, previously exclusive to the Pro models, to non-Pro iPhones. Renders and leaks from reputable sources, as well as third-party manufacturers, seem to suggest that Apple will finally be ditching the notch at the top of the iPhone, and instead will use a pill-shaped cutout across the iPhone 15 series.

Better cameras all around

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might receive a camera upgrade with a 48 MP sensor, similar to the main camera of the iPhone 14 Pro from last fall. However, for people looking for the best camera, something that would become the yardstick for a year or two, then the iPhone 15 Pro or the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be particularly appealing.

Periscope lens comes to the Pro iPhones

Rumours suggest that Apple’s most expensive iPhone will finally adopt a periscope-style lens system, offering enhanced optical zoom. The iPhone has always had one of the best cameras in its generation. However, this year, almost all major manufacturers have trumped last year’s iPhone with their zooming capabilities. While Apple may not be the first to bring the periscope lens to their smartphones, you can bet that they will do something mind boggling with it.

The new Pro series might be very light, and very strong

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max might become lighter due to a material change. Apple’s Pro line is expected to transition from stainless steel bands to titanium ones. The lighter material could make the Pro phones more appealing to those who prioritize a lighter iPhone experience.

An all-new Mute Switch

The key feature for this year’s Pro line is anticipated to be a revamped mute switch, which could be quite interesting. We predict that the current mute toggle will be replaced by a customizable button, potentially enabling the Camera app to be launched directly.

USB-C in iPhones

There’s one crucial reason why people thinking of buying an iPhone right now might want to wait for the iPhone 15 series – Apple may finally ditch the Lightning Port for a USB-C port. Since 2012, the iPhone has used Apple’s Lightning Port, but the iPhone 15 line is expected to replace it with a USB-C port. If you already charge most of your devices with USB-C, this change will likely be welcomed.

All of this, for a bombshell of a price

Lastly, it’s worth noting that there’s a possibility the iPhone 15 Pro could be more expensive than its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro. This rumour surfaces every year, but there’s a chance it could become a reality this time around. Additionally, once the iPhone 15 Pro is announced, Apple will likely discontinue the iPhone 14 Pro, adding another element to consider when evaluating the value for your money.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.