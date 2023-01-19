Think $11 or $8 a month for Twitter Blue is too expensive? Musk launches new annual web plan

Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it would price Twitter Blue subscription for Android at $11 per month – the same as for iOS subscribers – while offering a cheaper annual plan for web users when compared to monthly charges.

Ever since he took over Twitter, Elon Musk has been focusing on growing the company’s revenue through a subscription offer. To that end, Musk made quite a few significant changes. The main change, however, has been about including how Twitter verifies users. The blue tick for verified accounts, which was formerly a sign of legitimacy, is now a feature of Twitter Blue, a premium membership service from Twitter that grants exclusive rights to only those who pay for it.

Although twitter had launched Twitter Blue for $8 a month under Musk, they soon had to revise the price to factor in the commission that the Apple App store and Google Play Store charge for transactions going through their gateways. On Apple’s iOS, users are charged $11 dollars a month for Twitter Blue. on the other hand, if users buy their verified badges using the website directly, instead of going through the Apple App store, they would have to pay $8 a month.

Twitter recently announced that Android users too will be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue now, through the Google Play Store for a monthly fee of $11. Twitter also announced that they have a new annual subscription of Twitter blue will cost users $84, billed annually. However, for the time being, the plan is offered only to users who purchase it from the web version.

The discount for web users would be available in countries including United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand and Australia, Twitter said. The listing shows Twitter Blue will cost $84 in the US and £84 in the UK. It has been priced a $105.00 CAD for Canada while users in Australia can get it at $135.00 AUD. It is $135.00 NZD for New Zealand and 10,280 JPY for Japan.

Earlier in December, Musk added that Twitter’s basic blue tick will have half the number of advertisements and the social media platform will offer a higher tier with no advertisements by next year.

All features, with the exception of the blue checkmark, are instantly available to Twitter Blue package subscribers. According to the firm, it can take some time for the blue tick to show since it needs to be examined by the company to ensure that all standards are completed. No matter if you sign up for a monthly or yearly membership, the check mark will take some time to show, and you will need to provide your phone number for verification.

