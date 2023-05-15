‘They would die faster’: Children targeted first in Kenya doomsday killings

Children were one of the first to be lured and targeted by Kenya cult leaders to be starved to death, a pastor has revealed in a string of grisly details that continue to surface from the African nation.

The police have exhumed over 201 bodies till now, including those of children, from a forest located in Kenya’s south-eastern region.

Rhodah Onyancha, a regional commissioner told reporters, “Our forensic team was able to exhume 22 bodies today, but we have not reported any rescue.”

A former preacher at the Christian doomsday cult told New York Times that children were killed first followed by the deaths of adults. He said that the kids were ordered to “fast in the sun so they would die faster.”

The preacher, Titus Katana, added that women and men were next to follow the suicide plan.

Hundreds of people are still reported missing as authorities dig up shallow graves scattered throughout the forest looking for remains.

‘Shut in huts without food’

Katana, who joined the cult in 2015 but left as soon as he realised its malpractices, is now helping the police in its investigation.

He recalled, “They (children) were shut in huts for five days without food or water.”

“Then they wrapped them in blankets and buried them, even the ones still breathing,” he added.

The next to die were women followed by men.

Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, the leader of the cult, would himself live in a thatched roof, furniture, television and a tiled bathroom, Katana told The Times.

While his followers were forced to live in makeshift homes made of polythene sheets.

How were the bodies found?

Authorities found the bodies wrapped in white coveralls with their hands tied with wires, indicating that the followers may have rebelled.

Some of the bodies recovered had their organs missing hinting at the possible involvement of a kidney-trafficking ring.

Paul Nthenge Mackenzie was arrested last month along with his wife and several other collaborators.

