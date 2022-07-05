'These plants can kill you': Know about world's 'deadliest' Poison Garden in England

The garden has Ricin, more commonly referred to as Castor Bean or Castor Oil plant, which according to the Guinness World Records is the world’s most poisonous plant. But most of the plants, ironically contribute to major breakthroughs and contribute in treating some serious illnesses

Known to be the world’s 'deadliest' garden, The Poison Garden in England has plants that can kill you. Located at Alnwick in Northumberland, this garden has over 100 varieties of dangerous plants. It is to be noted that one could visit this garde only with a guide. The dangerous garden has huge iron gates and a sign under a skull and crossbones that warns, "these plants can kill you".

The garden’s website mentions that the visitors are not allowed to smell, taste or touch any of the plants inside. The people still occasionally faint because of the toxic fumes they inhale while walking around the garden.

It is reported that one of the plants in the garden is the monkshood, which has pretty blue flowers but produces deadly berries, leaves and stems. The staff of the garden wears hazmat suits to maintain the deadly plants located in the garden.

This unusual garden was made by the Duchess of Northumberland who decided to establish a poison garden instead of a herb garden.

The garden has Ricin, more commonly referred to as Castor Bean or Castor Oil plant, which according to the Guinness World Records is the world’s most poisonous plant. But most of the plants, ironically contribute to major breakthroughs and contribute in treating some serious illnesses.

For example, the yew tree is known for its poison called taxine that is capable of killing someone in a duration as short as 20 minutes. But most of the people are unaware that the tree produces taxol, which is a medicine used for treating breast cancer. It is also believed that Phototoxic plants can burn the skin and can cause blisters for up to seven years.

