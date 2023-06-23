THESE are the 10 worst oil spills in history that shocked humanity

Oil spills are disasters that occur when oil leaks from pipelines, ships, rigs, or wells into the environment. Oil spills can harm marine life, birds, plants, and humans. They can also damage the economy and the environment for years. Here are 10 of the worst oil spills in history, based on the amount of oil spilled.

1. The Persian Gulf oil spill (1991)

This was the largest oil spill in history. Iraq deliberately released about 380 million to 520 million gallons of oil from tankers and wells into the Persian Gulf to prevent US forces from landing during the Gulf War. The oil slick covered more than 4,000 square miles and killed thousands of birds, fish, and turtles. The spill also affected the fishing and tourism industries in the region.

2. BP’s Deepwater Horizon oil spill (2010)

This was the second-largest oil spill in history, caused by an explosion and fire on a drilling rig in the Gulf of Mexico. The rig sank and the well leaked about 206 million gallons of oil into the ocean for 87 days. The oil reached the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, affecting wildlife, fisheries, beaches, and wetlands. The spill also triggered lawsuits, investigations, and protests against BP and its partners.

3. The Ixtoc I oil spill (1979)

This was the third-largest oil spill in history, caused by a blowout on an exploratory well in the Bay of Campeche, Mexico. The well spewed about 140 million gallons of oil into the water for 10 months before it was capped. The oil spread over 1,100 square miles and reached the shores of Texas and Mexico, killing marine life and birds. The spill also harmed the fishing and tourism industries in both countries.

4. The Atlantic Empress oil spill (1979)

This was the fourth-largest oil spill in history, caused by a collision between two tankers in the Caribbean Sea during a tropical storm. The Atlantic Empress and the Aegean Captain caught fire and spilled about 88.3 million gallons of oil into the sea. The oil burned for days and created a thick black smoke that affected air quality and visibility. The spill also killed fish and coral reefs in the area.

5. The Fergana Valley oil spill (1992)

This was the largest land-based oil spill in history, and Asia’s worst oil spill, caused by a blowout at a well in Uzbekistan. The well spewed about 87.7 million gallons of oil into the valley near the city of Fergana. The oil caught fire and burned for two months before the well pressure subsided. The spill contaminated soil, water, crops, and livestock in the region. It also posed health risks to people living nearby.

6. The Nowruz oil field spill (1983)

This was the sixth-largest oil spill in history, caused by an attack on an Iranian oil platform by Iraqi forces during the Iran-Iraq War. The platform leaked about 80 million gallons of oil into the Persian Gulf for seven months before it was repaired. The oil slick covered more than 700 square miles and killed marine life and birds. The spill also affected fishing and navigation in the gulf.

7. The ABT Summer oil spill (1991)

This was the seventh-largest oil spill in history, caused by an explosion on a tanker off the coast of Angola. The tanker burned for three days and spilled about 51 million to 81 million gallons of oil into the Atlantic Ocean. The oil spread over 80 square miles and killed fish and dolphins. The spill also threatened coastal ecosystems and communities in Angola and Namibia.

8. The Castillo de Bellver oil spill (1983)

This was the eighth-largest oil spill in history, caused by a fire on a tanker off the coast of South Africa. The tanker broke into two parts and spilled about 78.5 million gallons of oil into Saldanha Bay. The oil burned for a week and created a thick black smoke that affected air quality and visibility. The spill also killed fish and seabirds in the bay.

9. The Amoco Cadiz oil spill (1978)

This was the ninth-largest oil spill in history, caused by a grounding of a tanker off the coast of Brittany, France. The tanker broke apart and spilled about 68.7 million gallons of oil into the English Channel. The oil reached more than 200 miles of French coast and killed millions of invertebrates, such as molluscs and crustaceans, and an estimated 20,000 birds. The spill also contaminated oyster beds and fishing grounds in the region.

10. The Odyssey oil spill (1988)

This was the tenth-largest oil spill in history, caused by a sinking of a tanker in the North Atlantic off the coast of Canada. The tanker split in two and spilled about 43 million gallons of oil into the ocean. The oil spread over 100 square miles and killed fish and seabirds. The spill also affected shipping and fishing activities in the area.

